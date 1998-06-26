Tom Hanks and DreamWorks New Home

BILL OF SALE Sources say that DreamWorks SKG has its eye on a Pacific Palisades property next to the estate of Tom Hanks, which could be earmarked for a surprise resident. The studio was first thought to be looking to build Hanks (who stars in DreamWorks’ Saving Private Ryan) a tennis court, but friends of the actor say that he and wife Rita Wilson are currently constructing another home in the area. Speculation is now rife that DreamWorks might be buying the property for President Clinton, much in the same way friends of Ronald Reagan bought the former President a $2.5 million Bel Air home, which he leased after he left office. DreamWorks principals Steven Spielberg, Jeffrey Katzenberg, and David Geffen are friendly with Clinton and have helped him with fund-raising. And there has been a longstanding rumor that Clinton—who has stayed in Katzenberg’s beachfront hideaway in Malibu and mountaintop estate in Park City, Utah—might join DreamWorks in some capacity when he leaves office. The Pacific Palisades site is, as one source notes, “tucked away and very secure.” Katzenberg did not return calls, and a DreamWorks rep denies that the studio is buying the property.

WHO GOT NEXT? Twentieth Century Fox and Paramount—which have developed an intense rivalry since their rocky partnership on Titanic—are now racing to produce the next movie by Speed and Twister‘s Jan De Bont. The director—whose $100 million Ghost Riders in the Sky was sidelined by Fox in April—will make either the Fox sci-fi thriller Minority Report (which has been offered to Harrison Ford) or the Paramount actioner Pathfinder (which has interested Mel Gibson, Sean Connery, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Michael Douglas), depending on which project secures a lead actor first. Insiders say that Pathfinder may end up as a vehicle for Gibson and Nicolas Cage.

FURTHERMORE Fox has offered Samuel L. Jackson a role in the Connery thriller Entrapment…. In & Out‘s Kevin Kline and Joan Cusack could be reteaming for Paramount’s remake of A New Leaf, which Barry Sonnenfeld may direct.