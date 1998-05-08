Uma Thurman and other pregnant celebs show off their bumps

Being on the mommy track is definitely the in thing this spring, with Uma Thurman, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jodie Foster, Lisa Kudrow, and Lisa Rinna deep into gestation. But like every mom-to-be, these actresses are learning it’s work to dress for two.

”I wore all white to the Essence Awards. I looked like a cow,” says Pinkett Smith, who is sticking with designer jackets and stretchy Donna Karan until her due date in July. For Melrose Place’s Rinna, it was simply a matter of finding the right ”pregnancy style,” and she’s been wearing clothes in larger sizes ever since. (Not to mention smashing gowns like the specially fitted blue, baby-hugging Versace dress she wore to the Academy Awards in March.)

But Los Angeles-based designer Jane Booke — who’s previously dressed Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Roma Downey for their motherships — believes that pregnant women can avoid a run-in with the fashion police by simply leaving it to cleavage. ”The greatest thing that happens when you’re pregnant is that your breasts get bigger!” says Booke, who likes to accentuate the positive with plunging necklines. ”It’s a really sexy state to be in.”