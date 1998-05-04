Glossary: Jerry Seinfeld

type TV Show Current Status In Season performer Jason Alexander, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Michael Richards, Jerry Seinfeld, Estelle Harris, Wayne Knight, John O'Hurley, Jerry Stiller, Patrick Warburton Producer Andy Ackerman, Larry David broadcaster NBC, Syndicated genre Comedy

ANDERSON, LONI Exemplar of the sort of woman his dad thinks he should date 2

ARMY PETE Lame wooden doll he got instead of G.I. Joe 154

B.O. SQUAD Strike force he thinks should roam the city, washing down smelly people 59

BASEBALL His No. 1 sport and frequent source of analogies (e.g., this crack regarding Elaine’s prolific dating: ”She’s batted around and now she’s back at the top of the order again” (149); he plays left field on his softball team, the Friends of Clyde (7)

BRIDGE OF THE STARSHIP ‘ENTERPRISE’ His idea of the perfect male living room: a comfortable chair and remote-controlled big-screen TV 10

BUGS BUNNY Rabbit from whom Elaine says he’s gleaned all knowledge of high culture 47

CALLING IT Childish method of dispute solving he prefers; also partial to coin flipping and Inka Dinka

CEREAL Boxes line his kitchen shelf: As George says, ”Jerry’s a man whose life revolves around Superman and cereal.” 53

CHAMBERMAIDS Workers he and George lust after. Why? ”It’s a woman in your room.” 29

COLUMBUS, CHRISTOPHER He dismisses the reputed discoverer of America as ”Eurotrash”; explorer-wise, Magellan is tops with him. 22, 34

COUSIN JEFFREY Relative who organized an edible-foliage tour for New York City’s Parks Department (and starred in its production of The Mikado); favorite of Uncle Leo, who thinks he could write Jerry’s jokes

COVENANT OF THE KEYS His unspoken contract by which a friend hangs on to your keys, agreeing to use them only in an emergency. Kramer proves to be a chronic transgressor. 39

CULOTTES His mom made him wear a girl’s pair when he was 5 — the cause, his dad figures, of his alleged homosexuality. 55

DEAF DATE A woman you’ve seen but never spoken to 108

THE DEAL Multipurpose term used to describe his ”friendly sex” arrangement with Elaine (14); the pact between NYC’s drivers and its pigeons (”They get out of the way of our cars, we look the other way on statue defecation” (154); setup to any number of stand-up musings: ”What’s the deal with…?”

DOUBLE HOT FUDGE SUNDAE He has one, says Elaine, every time he bombs on stage. 128

DROP-OFF LAUNDRY ”Fluff and fold — the only way to live.” 12

EXCUSE ROLODEX Quick-reference list containing handy supply of false reasons (”waiting for the cable man…out of underwear”) he can’t see someone 4

GARGLING Something he does (very quietly) six times a day (21), to avoid…

GERMS His obsessive battle against these microscopic organisms has had him, among other things, throwing out a shoelace after it touched the floor of a men’s room, and tossing a belt because its buckle brushed against a urinal. 149, 151

GOLDEN BOY His prized T-shirt — the first he wears out of the laundry, until it ”dies” 75

‘I LOVE LUCY’ A show he’s proud to have never watched 9

JAGDISH ”Jerry” in ”Indian” 156

JOR-EL Superman’s father (and Jerry’s PIN number) 111