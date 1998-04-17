Kurt & Courtney

Owen Gleiberman
April 17, 1998 at 04:00 AM EDT

Kurt &amp; Courtney

type
Movie
Current Status
In Season
mpaa
R
director
Nick Broomfield
distributor
BMG Video
genre
Documentary
We gave it an A-

Lurid and freakishly arresting, Nick Broomfield’s documentary Kurt & Courtney is an act of guerrilla verite that lures you, like a black magnet, toward a scandalous theory — that Courtney Love may have had her husband, rocker Kurt Cobain, killed. Broomfield orchestrates the conspiracy like a chamber version of JFK. What ultimately emerges is that Cobain did commit suicide, but that Love may have goaded him into it.

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now