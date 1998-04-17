Kurt & Courtney
- type
- Movie
- Current Status
- In Season
- mpaa
- R
- director
- Nick Broomfield
- distributor
- BMG Video
- genre
- Documentary
We gave it an A-
Lurid and freakishly arresting, Nick Broomfield’s documentary Kurt & Courtney is an act of guerrilla verite that lures you, like a black magnet, toward a scandalous theory — that Courtney Love may have had her husband, rocker Kurt Cobain, killed. Broomfield orchestrates the conspiracy like a chamber version of JFK. What ultimately emerges is that Cobain did commit suicide, but that Love may have goaded him into it.
