AILING

Chairman of the board emeritus Frank Sinatra, 82, was taken by ambulance from his Beverly Hills home and admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A., Feb. 10, to undergo tests. Neither Sinatra’s spokesperson nor the hospital will comment on his condition or the type of tests he’s undergoing. Sinatra was hospitalized for a minor heart attack in January ’97.

DETAINED

Oscar-winning actor Robert De Niro, 54, by French investigators, Feb. 10, in Paris, to answer questions about an international prostitution ring involving a former Swedish model and a soft-porn photographer. (reportedly, Brigitte Nielsen, the ex-Mrs. Sylvester Stallone, has also been linked to the ring but has denied any connection.) De Niro, says a spokesman, “is not accused of having any involvement in any crime. He voluntarily gave information regarding their investigation.” In France to film the thriller Ronin, De Niro was questioned for nine hours before being released.

CHARGED

Writer- director-producer James Orr (Sister Act 2), 44, with one count of battery after allegedly attacking his girlfriend, actress Farrah Fawcett, 51, Jan. 28, in L.A. Following an argument — some reports say she turned down his marriage proposal — Orr allegedly shoved and kicked Fawcett and repeatedly knocked her head onto a driveway. He will be arraigned March 13. “I feel it is inappropriate to comment,” said Fawcett in a statement. A spokesperson for Orr was unavailable for comment.

DEATHS

Musician Carl Wilson, 51, from complications due to lung cancer, Feb. 6, in L.A. In the early ’60s, Wilson cofounded the Beach Boys with his brothers Brian and Dennis, cousin Mike Love, and friend Al Jardine. Carl, who played guitar and sang lead on such hits as “God Only Knows” and “Good Vibrations,” was the band’s leader during its formative years. Despite his failing health, Wilson continued to tour with the group up until his death…. Timothy Kelly, 34, guitarist for the early-’90s metal band Slaughter, from head injuries sustained after his car was struck by a tractor-trailer that jackknifed and went out of control, Feb. 5, near Bagdad, Ariz…. Austrian new-wave hitmaker Falco, 40, Feb. 7, after his car collided with a bus in the Dominican Republic, where he was vacationing. Falco, whose real name was Johannes Hoelzel, was best known for the ’80s hits “Rock Me Amadeus” and “Der Kommissar.”