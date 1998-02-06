Long Journey Home

Beth Johnson
February 06, 1998 at 05:00 AM EST

Long Journey Home

type
Music
Current Status
In Season
performer
Various Artists
genre
Folk
We gave it a B+

For the soundtrack to PBS’ The Irish in America, producer and Chieftains leader Paddy Moloney spotlights a roster of (mostly) Irish stars on Long Journey Home. Van Morrison’s soulful “Shenandoah” reveals the kinship between American and Irish ballads, while Sinead O’Connor’s “Skibbereen” has the dark beauty of a Grimm fairy tale. It’s unfortunate timing that Titanic‘s score makes Moloney’s sentimental orchestral tracks sound a wee bit familiar. Still, the joyous jigs and bittersweet laments are heartening and heartrending. B+

