type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa PG-13 performer Christian Slater, Robin Tunney director Alan Wade genre Drama

This well-meaning but still toothless tale feels like airbrushed Flannery O’Connor: A mysterious but harmless drifter (Slater) stumbles into a small town where he provokes paranoid suspicion until the locals discover his intention — suicide. Sundry town eccentrics and busybodies attempt to save him, including the nubile maiden (Tunney) who dreamed of a stranger before he arrived. Despite plodding execution of the fanciful premise, Slater delivers a wry and quietly convincing performance in Julian Po as the enigmatic outsider who becomes the sum total of a community’s desires and fears. B-