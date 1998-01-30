Julian Po
- type
- Movie
- Current Status
- In Season
- mpaa
- PG-13
- performer
- Christian Slater, Robin Tunney
- director
- Alan Wade
- genre
- Drama
We gave it a B-
This well-meaning but still toothless tale feels like airbrushed Flannery O’Connor: A mysterious but harmless drifter (Slater) stumbles into a small town where he provokes paranoid suspicion until the locals discover his intention — suicide. Sundry town eccentrics and busybodies attempt to save him, including the nubile maiden (Tunney) who dreamed of a stranger before he arrived. Despite plodding execution of the fanciful premise, Slater delivers a wry and quietly convincing performance in Julian Po as the enigmatic outsider who becomes the sum total of a community’s desires and fears. B-
