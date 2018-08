Featuring the obsessive minutiae that have elevated QT (or Quentin Tarantino to plebes) from mere director to cult idol, 17-year-old Alex Ward’s spiffy Unofficial Jackie Brown Homepage (www.silcom.com/~ riffraff/jackie.htm) radiates the spooky adulation of a fanatic gone way over the top. Despite some treacly gushing about Tarantino’s ineffable genius, Ward manages to offer gossipy tidbits, script excerpts, and a batch of movie stills that will fix even the most rabid QT junkie. B+