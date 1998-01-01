Will Hunting is a roughneck from South Boston, a janitor who walks with a cool, palms-out swagger. He?s also a genius on the level of Einstein. Cowritten by its star, Matt Damon, this fitfully engaging saintly-misfit fable is glazed with Hollywood-therapeutic ?sensitivity?: It?s Searching for Bobby Fischer meets Ordinary People as reimagined by Oliver Sacks. What draws you in is Damon himself. Rooster flashy, he suggests a hunkier Leonardo DiCaprio. Will gets caught between symbolic fathers: an MIT professor (Stellan Skarsgård) and a hipster-mensch therapist (Robin Williams) who teaches him how to care. Good Will Hunting is truly a young man?s movie, stuffed with heart, soul, audacity, and blarney.