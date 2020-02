Brit-pop dandy Brett Anderson has used his London Suede vehicle to lyrically cruise through seamy, sinful underworlds that would scare the pantaloons off less carnal combos. And he?s a tireless diarist, judging from this anthology of 27 (!) U.K.-single B sides, each one?like the grim concert staple ?Killing of a Flash Boy??as fey, somber, and solid as any album track. ?Have You Ever Been This Low?? Anderson wonders. If not, you will be soon. A