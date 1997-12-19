type Music Current Status In Season performer Fred Eaglesmith genre Country

Walking the same shadowy streets as Neil Young, Tom Waits, and Steve Earle, Canadian newcomer Fred Eaglesmith mixes an edgy blend of folk, country, and rock on Lipstick Lies & Gasoline, using only the sparest of backing, seemingly played on scavenged metal parts. Eaglesmith’s power lies in constructing spooky interior worlds populated by characters consumed with dread, lust, and loathing. You can almost smell the blood in ”Seven Shells.” B+