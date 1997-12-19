Lipstick Lies & Gasoline

Alanna Nash
December 19, 1997 at 05:00 AM EST

Lipstick Lies &amp; Gasoline

type
Music
Current Status
In Season
performer
Fred Eaglesmith
genre
Country
We gave it a B+

Walking the same shadowy streets as Neil Young, Tom Waits, and Steve Earle, Canadian newcomer Fred Eaglesmith mixes an edgy blend of folk, country, and rock on Lipstick Lies & Gasoline, using only the sparest of backing, seemingly played on scavenged metal parts. Eaglesmith’s power lies in constructing spooky interior worlds populated by characters consumed with dread, lust, and loathing. You can almost smell the blood in ”Seven Shells.” B+

