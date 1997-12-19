THE LION KING: Original Broadway Cast Recording

Chris Willman
December 19, 1997 at 05:00 AM EST

The Lion King (Music - Broadway)

Music
In Season
Various Artists
Walt Disney Records
Soundtracks
The breathtakingly staged Broadway adaptation of Disney’s king of the cartoon jungle is an instant theater classic. But its greatness doesn’t lie in the new songs commissioned to flesh out the movie’s five memorable Elton John/Tim Rice numbers. A reemployed John & Rice add three just-serviceable comedy set pieces to The Lion King, while Lebo M does the lion’s share with seven Afrocentric anthems about ancestors, destiny, and pride—setting up a schism between show tunes and World Beat Lite not so apparent in the show itself. B

