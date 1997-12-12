Death to the Pixies

Michele Romero
December 12, 1997 at 05:00 AM EST

Death to the Pixies

type
Music
Current Status
In Season
Producers
4AD, Elektra
genre
Rock, Reissues
We gave it a B+

For Boston’s inventive punk quartet the Pixies, death came by breakup in 1991. Its enviable 11-record career, plus a Dutch concert, is documented on the two CDs Death to the Pixies. Listening to Black Francis spit caustic vocals about God or UFOs, while Joey Santiago furiously tortures his guitar and future Breeder Kim Deal thumps out the heartbeat on her bass, is like shoving your eardrums through a cheese grater. The resulting echo never fades. B+

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now