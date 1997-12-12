type Music Current Status In Season Producers 4AD, Elektra genre Rock, Reissues

We gave it a B+

For Boston’s inventive punk quartet the Pixies, death came by breakup in 1991. Its enviable 11-record career, plus a Dutch concert, is documented on the two CDs Death to the Pixies. Listening to Black Francis spit caustic vocals about God or UFOs, while Joey Santiago furiously tortures his guitar and future Breeder Kim Deal thumps out the heartbeat on her bass, is like shoving your eardrums through a cheese grater. The resulting echo never fades. B+