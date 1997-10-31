Movie Review: 'The Devil's Advocate'

The Devil's Advocate type Movie genre Mystery,

Thriller

Al Pacino and his gleaming teeth star in a schlock-religioso legal thriller — The Firm meets Angel Heart. A wily young attorney (Keanu Reeves) is recruited to join a New York law firm run by Pacino’s John Milton, a lawyer so ruthless, so eager to take on the most unscrupulous of clients, that he’s … well, he’s even more shameless than Alan Dershowitz. Pacino, of course, is playing the devil himself, and the premise of his outrageous turn is that it’s fun to be the baddest guy on God’s block. This may be Pacino’s finest bad performance since Scarface. A horror-camp version of a hundred yuppie cautionary tales, The Devil’s Advocate is silly, overwrought, and almost embarrassingly entertaining. B