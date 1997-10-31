The Book of Secrets

type Music Current Status In Season performer Loreena McKennitt

We gave it a B

Canada?s answer to Enya wanders even further into the musical woods on her seventh album, singing about ?riding o?er the land? and the ?fountain of forgiveness? to misty, Celtic-renaissance-fair pop. For all her New Age pretensions, though, McKennitt knows a hook when she hears it: ?The Mummers? Dance? is the most memorable tune ever written about a traditional, mask-wearing dance troupe.