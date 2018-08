type Music Current Status In Season performer Mike Watt genre Rock

We gave it a B+

Singing with an infectious growl and laying down bass lines that he calls ”thud stuff,” the former bass man of Minutemen and fIREHOSE has created a post-punk, post-Beat concept album, full of odd references to the sailor life and his home turf of San Pedro. A half-cocked autobiographical opus, contemplative and raucous in the right degrees. B+