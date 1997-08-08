Parents' guide to movies

MOVIE TITLE: George of the Jungle

WHAT IT’S ABOUT: Things get hairy when the jungle-bred human primate (Brendan Fraser) falls for a society gal (Leslie Mann) in this live-action big-screen version of the 1960s cartoon series.

WILL KIDS WANT TO WATCH IT?: Yes, and you’ll have a vine time too.

MPAA RATING: PG

SEX/NUDITY: Innuendo only

DRUGS/ALCOHOL: Social drinking, including animals

VIOLENCE/SCARINESS: To quote the narrator, ”Nobody dies in this movie, they just get really big boo-boos.”

OBJECTIONABLE WORDS/PHRASES: Only one

WHAT’S GOOD ABOUT IT: The movie never takes itself seriously, and there are plenty of laughs for every age group.

WHAT’S NOT SO GOOD: Watch out for that can’t-get-it-out-of-your-head theme song.

APPROPRIATE AGES: 5 and up

MOVIE TITLE: Air Force One

WHAT IT’S ABOUT: The First Family (Harrison Ford, Wendy Crewson, Liesel Matthews) is taken hostage when the presidential plane is hijacked by Russian terrorists (led by Gary Oldman).

WILL KIDS WANT TO WATCH IT?: Yes. Ford makes one cool Prez.

MPAA RATING: R

SEX/NUDITY: None

DRUGS/ALCOHOL: Passengers have cocktails.

VIOLENCE/SCARINE SS: Too bad the real President’s approval rating isn’t as high as the body count; lots of shooting.

OBJECTIONABLE WORDS/PHRASES: About 35

WHAT’S GOOD ABOUT IT: The Vice President is a strong woman (Glenn Close).

WHAT’S NOT SO GOOD: Brute force is more effective than diplomacy.

APPROPRIATE AGES: 15 and up

MOVIE TITLE: Good Burger

WHAT IT’S ABOUT: Fast-food employees Dexter and Ed (Kenan and Kel from Nickelodeon’s All That) have a whopper of a time trying to keep up with the competition.

WILL KIDS WANT TO WATCH IT?: Yes, they’ll put in their order to go.

MPAA RATING: PG

SEX/NUDITY: None

DRUGS/ALCOHOL: None

VIOLENCE/SCARINESS: Mostly slapstick

OBJECTIONABLE WORDS/PHRASES: Three

WHAT’S GOOD ABOUT IT: Your kids may want to give up fast food after seeing what goes on behind the counter.

WHAT’S NOT SO GOOD: You won’t find the movie nearly as amusing as your kids will.

APPROPRIATE AGES: 5 and up

MOVIE TITLE: Nothing to Lose

WHAT IT’S ABOUT: Convinced that his wife (Kelly Preston) is cheating on him and his world is coming to an end, yuppie Nick (Tim Robbins) teams up with a carjacker (Martin Lawrence) to pull off a heist.

WILL KIDS WANT TO WATCH IT?: Yes, this odd-couple buddy movie will appeal especially to teens.

MPAA RATING: R

SEX/NUDITY: Scantily clad exotic dancers; sex under the covers