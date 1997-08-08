WEDDINGS Titanic director James Cameron, 42, and his Terminator 2 leading lady, Linda Hamilton, 40, morphed into man and wife July 26, in Malibu, Calif. It’s the fourth marriage for Cameron, the second for Hamilton. The couple have one daughter together, Josephine, 4.

SPLITS In a move that surprised no one, Lauren Holly, 33, filed for divorce from Jim Carrey, 35, on July 29 in L.A., citing irreconcilable differences. The couple, who were rumored to be having marital woes, separated on June 25, after nine months of marriage. Holly is seeking spousal support.

LAWSUITS Carroll O’Connor, 72, was cleared of charges of slander and infliction of emotional distress brought against him by convicted drug supplier Harry Perzigian, 41, July 25, in L.A. O’Connor had dubbed Perzigian a ”partner in murder” and blamed him for the death of his son, Hugh, who committed suicide in 1995 after a long struggle with addiction. Perzigian’s lawyer says an appeal is planned…. Bruce Willis, 42, and wife Demi Moore, 34, filed a $5 million suit for libel and other complaints against the Star, July 24, in L.A. The couple says that the recent Star stories claiming their marriage is on the rocks are untrue. A lawyer for the tabloid did not return calls…. Magician David Copperfield, 40, filed a $30 million defamation suit against magazine publisher Hachette Filipacchi, July 23, in L.A. Copperfield maintains that a story in a recent issue of Paris Match (a Hachette publication), which described his romance with fiancee model Claudia Schiffer as a paid business arrangement, is false. A spokesman for Hachette has no comment.

CONVICTED Autumn Jackson, 22, was found guilty of attempting to extort $40 million from Bill Cosby, the man she claims is her father, in Manhattan Federal Court, July 25. Cosby has admitted to having an affair with Jackson’s mother but maintains he is not Autumn’s father. Sentencing for Jackson is set for Oct. 22.