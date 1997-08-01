All That I Am

David Grad
August 01, 1997 at 04:00 AM EDT

All That I Am (Music - Joe)

type
Music
Current Status
In Season
performer
Joe
Producers
Jive Records
We gave it a B-

On his sophomore effort, All That I Am, which includes the hit ”All the Things (Your Man Won’t Do),” Joe Thomas labors under the twin burdens of hackneyed lyrics and saccharine overproduction. Fortunately, his voice is seductive enough to cut through all the formulaic dross, ensuring that this guy named Joe will be a leading R&B love doctor for years to come. B-

