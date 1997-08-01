type Music Current Status In Season performer Joe Producers Jive Records

We gave it a B-

On his sophomore effort, All That I Am, which includes the hit ”All the Things (Your Man Won’t Do),” Joe Thomas labors under the twin burdens of hackneyed lyrics and saccharine overproduction. Fortunately, his voice is seductive enough to cut through all the formulaic dross, ensuring that this guy named Joe will be a leading R&B love doctor for years to come. B-