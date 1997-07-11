Hyper Civilizado

Rob Brunner
July 11, 1997 at 04:00 AM EDT

Hyper Civilizado

type
Music
Current Status
In Season
performer
Arto Lindsay
genre
World
We gave it a B

The second in a trilogy of Arto Lindsay albums devoted to Brazilian songcraft, Mundo Civilizado is a beguiling blend of lush surfaces, sophisticated melodies, and tasteful but challenging sounds. Hyper Civilizado is a companion CD of beat-heavy remixes from several New York City DJs. Most of the tracks favor atmosphere over melody, with pleasant but insubstantial results. B

