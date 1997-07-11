type Music Current Status In Season performer Arto Lindsay genre World

We gave it a B

The second in a trilogy of Arto Lindsay albums devoted to Brazilian songcraft, Mundo Civilizado is a beguiling blend of lush surfaces, sophisticated melodies, and tasteful but challenging sounds. Hyper Civilizado is a companion CD of beat-heavy remixes from several New York City DJs. Most of the tracks favor atmosphere over melody, with pleasant but insubstantial results. B