This week in Hollywood

Nick Catoggio
June 27, 1997 at 04:00 AM EDT

Batman &amp; Robin

Being a Batman & Robin fan will separate you not only from some critics — but also from your wallet. On a recent journey to the Warner Bros. Studio Store in Manhattan, free-spending patrons could sip Poison Ivy Punch in the Bat cafe ($2.50), try on Bat drop earrings ($55), pick up collectors’ figurines by Ron Lee ($320 for the dynamic duo), or take home a leather club chair with the Bat logo ($5,400), and early birds could even get a Christmas ornament ($45). Total retail price for the jewelry, furniture, pictures, T-shirts, animation cels, and other Bat-iana on sale that day: $43,030.55.

