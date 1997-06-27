This week in Hollywood

type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa PG-13 Wide Release Date 06/20/97 performer George Clooney, Chris O'Donnell, Arnold Schwarzenegger, John Glover, Michael Gough, Pat Hingle, Alicia Silverstone, Uma Thurman director Joel Schumacher author Akiva Goldsman genre Sci-fi and Fantasy, Action Adventure

Being a Batman & Robin fan will separate you not only from some critics — but also from your wallet. On a recent journey to the Warner Bros. Studio Store in Manhattan, free-spending patrons could sip Poison Ivy Punch in the Bat cafe ($2.50), try on Bat drop earrings ($55), pick up collectors’ figurines by Ron Lee ($320 for the dynamic duo), or take home a leather club chair with the Bat logo ($5,400), and early birds could even get a Christmas ornament ($45). Total retail price for the jewelry, furniture, pictures, T-shirts, animation cels, and other Bat-iana on sale that day: $43,030.55.