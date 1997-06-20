Upsy Daisy Assortment

Scott Schinder
June 20, 1997 at 04:00 AM EDT

Upsy Daisy Assortment

type
Music
Current Status
In Season
Producers
Geffen
We gave it a B+

Over the past 20 years, these English eccentrics have graduated from spiky rhythmic quirkiness to exquisite melodic craft, while maintaining an emotional resonance rare among smart-guy popsters. While fans may quibble at some curious omissions in Upsy Daisy Assortment (like highlights from the first two albums), this 19-song best-of does a fine job of distilling XTC’s timeless charms. B+

