Over the past 20 years, these English eccentrics have graduated from spiky rhythmic quirkiness to exquisite melodic craft, while maintaining an emotional resonance rare among smart-guy popsters. While fans may quibble at some curious omissions in Upsy Daisy Assortment (like highlights from the first two albums), this 19-song best-of does a fine job of distilling XTC’s timeless charms. B+