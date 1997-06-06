type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa R runtime 96 minutes performer Colm Meaney, Donal O'Kelly director Stephen Frears Producers Fox Searchlight Pictures author Roddy Doyle genre Drama, Comedy

Anyone who saw The Commitments or The Snapper will be happy to know that The Van, directed by Stephen Frears from another one of Roddy Doyle’s raffish novels of Irish low life, also stars Colm Meaney, the wonderful burr-faced actor from the first two films. He plays an unemployed family man who, along with his buddy, starts a fish-and-chips-and-burger van, a greasy operation that has less to do with making money than with giving the two a way to soak up their time. No actor can make cussed blokery as genial as Colm Meaney. The whole movie is genial — a tribute to the Irish spirit of communal desperation. Yet genial is all it is. By the time the two men get their grub-mobile up and running, The Van has run out of gas. C+