Lightning Song

Don Graham
May 23, 1997 at 04:00 AM EDT

Lightning Song

type
Book
Current Status
In Season
author
Lewis Nordan
genre
Fiction
We gave it an A-

Set on a llama ranch in Mississippi, this coming-of-age novel has plenty of off-kilter characters but nothing truly disturbing: no incestuous rapes, no misfit killers. Leroy Dearman, 12 years old, stumbles on important truths — his parents have sexual longings, and not always for each other; Playboy contains some interesting photographs; baton twirling may be the highest art form known to history; and one can survive anything, even being struck by lightning. Lewis Nordan’s sense of life’s not-so-ordinary events makes Lightning Song flow evenly. A-

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now