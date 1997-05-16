Hollywood memorabilia auction

A few items from Sotheby’s Entertainment Memorabilia auction, scheduled for May 21 in Beverly Hills, which no self-respecting collector should be without:

Original set of Mr. Ed’s horseshoes, circa 1961………….$8,000-10,000

Sean Connery’s knife from the 1992 movie Medicine Man…………………..$3,000-4,000

Sam Neill’s costume from Jurassic Park (a blue denim shirt and khaki pants studio airbrushed to appear mud soaked)…………..$6,000-8,000

Keanu Reeves’ electronic equipment from Speed (an electronic gauge and three bundles of wire)………….$1,500-2,000

Thing makeup appliance from 1993’s Addams Family Values (plastic, flesh-toned, truncated wrist applied to Christopher Hart’s hand to create the illusion of Thing’s disembodiment)…………………$1,000-1,500