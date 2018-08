type Music Current Status In Season genre Rock

We gave it a B+

This British trio’s sophomore effort is light-years beyond the fizzy pop-punk of its 1995 debut. Without wholly abandoning the old sound, the lads have added inspired touches of Sgt. Pepper-ish psychedelia and Kinks-like acoustic plangency, creating a richly nuanced CD. Wealth may or may not be their motivation, but on In It for the Money, you can hear Supergrass grow. B+