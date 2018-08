type Music Current Status In Season genre Rock

We gave it a B

On the first few tracks of their third album, that dog seem to be retreating from artier turf and moving toward cute pop hooks and pat production in retreat from the sun. Have no fear, it gets better, as the Haden sisters et al. spin their quirky magic and salt-honeyed harmonies on tunes like the juicy, Beatlesque ”Until the Day I Die.” B