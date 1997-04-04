Album Review: 'Breaking the Ethers'

type Music Current Status In Season genre Instrumental

Although Peter Buck adds an occasional deep guitar twang or dulcimer strum, don’t mistake Tuatara for anything remotely resembling an R.E.M. side project. This instrumental combo, which also includes members of Screaming Trees and Luna, uses saxes, marimbas, and steel drums to concoct what sounds like lounge music for a smoky Zanzibar after-hours club. Beguiling and surprisingly melodic, Breaking the Ethers may represent a new genre — world-beat noir. A-