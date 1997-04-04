Album Review: 'Breaking the Ethers'

David Browne
April 04, 1997 at 05:00 AM EST

Breaking the Ethers

type
Music
Current Status
In Season
genre
Instrumental
We gave it an A-

Although Peter Buck adds an occasional deep guitar twang or dulcimer strum, don’t mistake Tuatara for anything remotely resembling an R.E.M. side project. This instrumental combo, which also includes members of Screaming Trees and Luna, uses saxes, marimbas, and steel drums to concoct what sounds like lounge music for a smoky Zanzibar after-hours club. Beguiling and surprisingly melodic, Breaking the Ethers may represent a new genre — world-beat noir. A-

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now