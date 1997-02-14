type Music Current Status In Season genre Rock

We gave it an A

Steve and Jeff McDonald may have toned down their ’70s fashion-victim image in the four years since their last album, but their music — a blaringly melodic mix of Beatles, Byrds, and Bachman Turner Overdrive — is as giddily infectious as ever. On Show World, resoundingly bouncy songs like ”Follow the Leader” and ”Mess Around” transcend mere nostalgia; in the hands of Redd Kross, bubblegum, glam, and old-school Brit pop sound thoroughly modern and, well, absolutely groovy.