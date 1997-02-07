NBA at 50 Golden Collector's Edition

type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa Unrated

More than a celebration of the National Basketball Association, NBA at 50 is a love letter to the game and to the guys who turn a rectangle of hardwood floor into someplace magical. There are great big moments (the Magic vs. Bird championships), great little moments (Barkley razzing Jordan in a hallway), and, of course, great basketball. The 20 minutes of bonus footage (the documentary originally appeared on TNT) is nice but unnecessary, because by the time former Celtic Bill Russell says of a championship locker room, ”From there I couldn’t go to heaven because leaving there and going anyplace else was a step down,” nothing else needs to be said.