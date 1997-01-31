"God Bless the Child"

Bob Cannon
January 31, 1997 at 05:00 AM EST

We gave it a B

Shania Twain sheds her country-cookie image to bemoan the fate of the world’s poor children on this gospel-ish power ballad (not to be confused with the Billie Holiday standard). While her sentiments are pretty naive, her pipes sound plenty experienced. With a vocal boost from members of Take 6, Twain whispers and shouts on “God Bless the Child” with enough passion to make us temporarily forget her pinup looks.

