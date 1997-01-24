Soundbites

”The FDA has ruled that birth control pills can be effective at controlling acne. Which is a coincidence, because acne can be effective at controlling pregnancy.”

Conan O’Brien on Late Night

”Eight letter bombs sent into the United States last week appear to have been mailed from the Middle East. FBI experts said it’s too early to jump to conclusions, but added, ‘It’s Richard Jewell.”’

Norm MacDonald on Saturday Night Live

”Lisa, when you get a little older you’ll learn that Friday is just another day between NBC’s Must See TV Thursday and CBS’ Saturday-night crap-o-rama.”

Bart on The Simpsons