MICHAEL

Owen Gleiberman
January 17, 1997 at 05:00 AM EST

Michael (Movie - 1996)

type
Movie
Current Status
In Season
mpaa
PG
performer
Nora Ephron, William Hurt, Andie MacDowell, John Travolta
genre
Comedy, Romance
We gave it a D+

MICHAEL (PG) As Michael, an archangel with big white wings and a bigger attitude, John Travolta gets to play a saint and act mildly sinful at the same time. The director, Nora Ephron, displays her peerless gift for making everything seem snappy and mushy at the same time, and Travolta’s performance has a slovenly, I-can-do-anything-and-you’ll-still-love-me obnoxiousness. These heavenly-savior roles are starting to make him look like a walking mission statement. D+

