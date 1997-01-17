type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa PG performer Nora Ephron, William Hurt, Andie MacDowell, John Travolta genre Comedy, Romance

We gave it a D+

MICHAEL (PG) As Michael, an archangel with big white wings and a bigger attitude, John Travolta gets to play a saint and act mildly sinful at the same time. The director, Nora Ephron, displays her peerless gift for making everything seem snappy and mushy at the same time, and Travolta’s performance has a slovenly, I-can-do-anything-and-you’ll-still-love-me obnoxiousness. These heavenly-savior roles are starting to make him look like a walking mission statement. D+