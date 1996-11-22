Music Review: 'Rising From the East'

type Music Current Status In Season performer Bally Sagoo Producers TriStar genre World

Sagoo — one of the first DJs to blend Punjabi bhangra and Hindi film songs with Western dance styles — doesn’t deal in that bastard child ”fusion.” The dark, soulful cuts on his second major-label release Rising From the East neither exoticize their club foundations nor dilute their Bollywood vocal stylings. Rather, working for the first time with original songs instead of remixes, Sagoo forges a new species — one that brings a gangsta cool to the passion of a Bombay melodrama, and knows that beats translate even if words don’t. A-