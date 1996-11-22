Music Review: 'Rising From the East'

Nisid Hajari
November 22, 1996 at 05:00 AM EST

Rising From the East

type
Music
Current Status
In Season
performer
Bally Sagoo
Producers
TriStar
genre
World
We gave it an A-

Sagoo — one of the first DJs to blend Punjabi bhangra and Hindi film songs with Western dance styles — doesn’t deal in that bastard child ”fusion.” The dark, soulful cuts on his second major-label release Rising From the East neither exoticize their club foundations nor dilute their Bollywood vocal stylings. Rather, working for the first time with original songs instead of remixes, Sagoo forges a new species — one that brings a gangsta cool to the passion of a Bombay melodrama, and knows that beats translate even if words don’t. A-

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now