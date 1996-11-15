CD-ROM Review: 'Living Jazz'

David Hadju
November 15, 1996 at 05:00 AM EST

There’s a certain subspecies of gear-head attracted to a particular subgenre of jazz. The guys absorbed in the show-off mechanics of computers (the most memory, the highest speed) often drool equally over the show-off mechanics of contemporary electric jazz (the newest synth, the fastest guitar solo). They love gearhead artists like Herbie Hancock, and they’ll like Living Jazz, which was coproduced by the pianist’s company. Though slick and expensive looking, it’s glibly superficial — and as formless and sloppy as a fusion jam. Intended as a lively primer to jazz and its history, Living Jazz includes three separate bios of Miles Davis, but none of Ben Webster, Cecil Taylor, or even one male jazz singer. A film clip of Cab Calloway warbling ”We the Cats That Shall Hep Ya” is projected in reverse. But hey: It all works really, really fast. C+

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now