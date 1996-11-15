Book Review: 'The Fallen Man'

type Book Current Status In Season author Tony Hillerman publisher HarperCollins genre , Fiction

In Tony Hillerman’s haunting new whodunit The Fallen Man, Lieut. Joe Leaphorn has come out of retirement to join Navajo policeman Jim Chee in solving an 11-year-old puzzle: The skeleton of a missing man has just been discovered on sacred Ship Rock mountain in New Mexico. Can Chee handle his competitive feelings about his former boss while they track down an elusive killer? Hillerman’s 13th novel, burnished with descriptions of copper sunsets, trout streams, and the chirp of cedar waxwings, is a scenic ride through a land where police are more worried about cattle rustling than dope dealing, the men are ”built of sun-scorched leather, bone, and gristle,” and a cop who’s been shot doesn’t crave revenge — he wants harmony. A-