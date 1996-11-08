Less than 24 hours after the Bee Gees soft-rocked the Oct. 24 VH1 Fashion Awards in New York, the brothers Gibb were delivered overnight to L.A.’s biennial children’s-diabetes fund-raiser, the Carousel of Hope Ball. Even Dennis Hopper absolutely, positively had to be at both parties. The big draw? The VH1 Awards — after a slipshod debut last year — managed to be both stylish (with a Halston tribute) and funny (with Ben Stiller’s videotaped male-model spoof).

1 Elizabeth Hurley, however, may have committed a faux pas. Though she presented th Womenswear Designer statuette to Gucci’s Tom Ford, she wore a silver dress by Versace.

2 Meanwhile, the Carousel Ball is becoming the Oscars of the benefit circuit, with stars like Sylvester Stallone, Kevin Costner, and new parents Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith (in Armani).

3 Whitney Houston sang on screen — via a film clip of a song from her December release, The Preacher’s Wife — instead of on stage. “The bad news is that Whitney has laryngitis. The good news is I’m not going to sing,” joked Preacher director Penny Marshall.

4 And Suddenly Susan star Brooke Shields cuddled a pedigreed German shepherd puppy that was up for auction. Donated by a breeder, he was flown in too — just like the stars.