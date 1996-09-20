For Keeps: 30 Years at the Movies

EW Staff
September 20, 1996 at 04:00 AM EDT

type
Book
Current Status
In Season
author
Pauline Kael
genre
Essays, Movies, Pop Culture
We gave it an A

Movies have never had a better friend or foe than Pauline Kael. You can cherish For Keeps: 30 Years at the Movies as the documented evolution of an influential style of argumentative writing and as a topography of America’s most popular art. Or you can just enjoy the free-swinging wit of some of the smartest movie reviews ever written. A

