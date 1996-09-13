Sgt. Bilko

Michael Sauter
September 13, 1996 at 04:00 AM EDT

Sgt. Bilko

type
Movie
Current Status
In Season
mpaa
PG
runtime
93 minutes
performer
Dan Aykroyd, Steve Martin, Chris Rock
director
Jonathan Lynn
Producer
Brian Grazer
author
Andy Breckman
genre
Comedy

Another TV classic gets stuck in movie purgatory. As the military leader Phil Silvers made famous in the ’50s, Steve Martin connives and wheedles in a performance that hearkens back to his early days, but the rest of Sgt. Bilko is so broadly played that Chris Farley is conspicuous by his absence. The spectacle of hockey games in the barracks and ”hover tanks” blowing up the landscape somehow fails to evoke TV’s golden age. And watching it on a small screen doesn’t help a bit. C+

