Sgt. Bilko
- type
- Movie
- Current Status
- In Season
- mpaa
- PG
- runtime
- 93 minutes
- performer
- Dan Aykroyd, Steve Martin, Chris Rock
- director
- Jonathan Lynn
- Producer
- Brian Grazer
- author
- Andy Breckman
- genre
- Comedy
Another TV classic gets stuck in movie purgatory. As the military leader Phil Silvers made famous in the ’50s, Steve Martin connives and wheedles in a performance that hearkens back to his early days, but the rest of Sgt. Bilko is so broadly played that Chris Farley is conspicuous by his absence. The spectacle of hockey games in the barracks and ”hover tanks” blowing up the landscape somehow fails to evoke TV’s golden age. And watching it on a small screen doesn’t help a bit. C+
