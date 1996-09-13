type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa PG runtime 93 minutes performer Dan Aykroyd, Steve Martin, Chris Rock director Jonathan Lynn Producer Brian Grazer author Andy Breckman genre Comedy

Another TV classic gets stuck in movie purgatory. As the military leader Phil Silvers made famous in the ’50s, Steve Martin connives and wheedles in a performance that hearkens back to his early days, but the rest of Sgt. Bilko is so broadly played that Chris Farley is conspicuous by his absence. The spectacle of hockey games in the barracks and ”hover tanks” blowing up the landscape somehow fails to evoke TV’s golden age. And watching it on a small screen doesn’t help a bit. C+