type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa Unrated performer Jean Seberg, Peter Sellers director Jack Arnold genre Comedy

Peter Sellers playing three different roles, a plot involving nuclear destruction on a global scale…alas, this isn’t Dr. Strangelove, but rather an earlier comedy about a tiny European country that declares war on the U.S. in order to lose. In The Mouse That Roared‘s good-looking, laserdisc debut, the gentle Cold War satire turns out to be not nearly as hilarious as memory would have it. Nevertheless, new-wave poster child Jean Seberg is fetching, Sellers is a hoot in all three parts (but particularly as the Grand Duchess Gloriana), and to top it off, there’s a truly priceless pre-credits gag involving the Columbia Pictures torch lady. B