In a time when camp meant a place you sent your kids for the summer, such classic TV shows as Mister Ed and Petticoat Junction ruled the airwaves. On this website, they do again. But their raison d’etre is purely commercial: to get you to petition your cable company to provide Nick at Nite’s new 24-hour network, TV Land. While Nick at Nite’s TV Land is not particularly well designed, it supplies fans with lots of retro reference. You can, for instance, hear a prophetic James Dean tell listeners in a public-service announcement, ”Take it easy driving, the life you save might be mine.” However, most of the audio and video clips are a scant three to four seconds and add little to the linear text format, which encourages visitors to scroll, scroll, and scroll some more. C+