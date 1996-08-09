Weddings Actress Bernadette Peters, 48, married investment adviser Michael Wittenberg, 34, July 20. The bride wore a strapless Bob Mackie gown in the ceremony at the Millbrook, N.Y., home of bridesmaid Mary Tyler Moore. (Moore and Peters met making 1990’s The Last Best Year.) This is the first marriage for both.

Births A new sensation: INXS lead singer Michael Hutchence, 36, and girlfriend Paula Yates, 36, welcomed a 6-pound 14-ounce baby girl, Heavenly Hiraani Tigerlily, July 22, in London. This is his first child; Yates has three from her 10-year marriage — which ended in May — to Band Aid founder Bob Geldof, who swapped London homes with Hutchence as part of the unusual divorce settlement….

An 8-pound 10-ounce baby girl, Allie Colleen, to Garth Brooks, 34, and wife Sandy, 31, July 28, in Nashville. Allie joins sisters Taylor, 4, and August, 2.

Deaths Screen legend Claudette Colbert, 90, of undisclosed causes, July 30, in Barbados….

Actress Virginia Christine, 76, of heart disease, July 24, in L.A. Although Christine appeared in such classic films as High Noon and Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner, she is best remembered as the maternal Mrs. Olson in the Folgers coffee commercials from 1964 to 1984….

Herbert Edelman, 62, of emphysema, July 21, in Woodland Hills, Calif. Edelman got his break playing a confused telephone installer in the 1963 Broadway production of Barefoot in the Park, a role he reprised in the 1967 film. Edelman, a TV regular, had a recurring role as Melanie Mayron’s father on thirtysomething. ”I couldn’t believe we got an actor of his caliber to play my father,” says Mayron. He was nominated for an Emmy in 1987 for his role as Bea Arthur’s ex-husband in The Golden Girls….

Director Paul Lammers, 74, of cancer, July 16, in Washington, Conn. Lammers had been a regular director on the CBS soap As the World Turns for the past 40 years….

Actress Dana Hill, 32, of complications from diabetes, July 15, in Burbank, Calif. Hill, who had suffered from diabetes all her life, was best known for playing Diane Keaton and Albert Finney’s eldest daughter in 1982’s Shoot the Moon and for costarring in National Lampoon’s European Vacation. In recent years, as her health deteriorated, she specialized in voice-overs for cartoons, including Duckman.