Basquiat
- type
- Movie
- Current Status
- In Season
- mpaa
- R
- performer
- David Bowie, Julian Schnabel, Jeffrey Wright, Willem Dafoe, Benicio Del Toro, Claire Forlani, Courtney Love, Tatum O'Neal, Parker Posey, Christopher Walken
- director
- Julian Schnabel
- author
- Phoebe Hoban
- genre
- Drama
We gave it a B
To help tell the story of Jean-Michael Basquiat, the doomed New York graffiti artist-turned-Warhol protege, Basquiat‘s curious film soundtrack references early 1980s eclecticism with tracks from Grandmaster Flash, Tom Waits, and the Pogues while debuting notable covers — the most impressive of which are the Toadies’ chain-saw take on Talking Heads’ ”I’m Not in Love” and PJ Harvey’s lugubrious reading of ”Is That All There Is?” B
