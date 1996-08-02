type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa R performer David Bowie, Julian Schnabel, Jeffrey Wright, Willem Dafoe, Benicio Del Toro, Claire Forlani, Courtney Love, Tatum O'Neal, Parker Posey, Christopher Walken director Julian Schnabel author Phoebe Hoban genre Drama

We gave it a B

To help tell the story of Jean-Michael Basquiat, the doomed New York graffiti artist-turned-Warhol protege, Basquiat‘s curious film soundtrack references early 1980s eclecticism with tracks from Grandmaster Flash, Tom Waits, and the Pogues while debuting notable covers — the most impressive of which are the Toadies’ chain-saw take on Talking Heads’ ”I’m Not in Love” and PJ Harvey’s lugubrious reading of ”Is That All There Is?” B