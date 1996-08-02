Basquiat

Mike Flaherty
August 02, 1996 at 04:00 AM EDT

Basquiat

type
Movie
Current Status
In Season
mpaa
R
performer
David Bowie, Julian Schnabel, Jeffrey Wright, Willem Dafoe, Benicio Del Toro, Claire Forlani, Courtney Love, Tatum O'Neal, Parker Posey, Christopher Walken
director
Julian Schnabel
author
Phoebe Hoban
genre
Drama
We gave it a B

To help tell the story of Jean-Michael Basquiat, the doomed New York graffiti artist-turned-Warhol protege, Basquiat‘s curious film soundtrack references early 1980s eclecticism with tracks from Grandmaster Flash, Tom Waits, and the Pogues while debuting notable covers — the most impressive of which are the Toadies’ chain-saw take on Talking Heads’ ”I’m Not in Love” and PJ Harvey’s lugubrious reading of ”Is That All There Is?” B

