type Music Current Status In Season performer John Williams genre Classical

We gave it a B

As a composer and conductor, John Williams thinks in bold, sweeping, loud terms; the title track Summon the Heroes, his commissioned piece for this year’s Olympics, is no exception. Tackling compositions either directly written for previous Olympics (by such heavyweights as Bernstein, Shostakovich, and Torke) or just inspirational in tone, Williams gives it all he and the Boston Pops have got. Slap it on in the morning and forgo that second cup of coffee. B