Summon the Heroes

Steve Futterman
July 19, 1996 at 04:00 AM EDT

Summon the Heroes

type
Music
Current Status
In Season
performer
John Williams
genre
Classical
We gave it a B

As a composer and conductor, John Williams thinks in bold, sweeping, loud terms; the title track Summon the Heroes, his commissioned piece for this year’s Olympics, is no exception. Tackling compositions either directly written for previous Olympics (by such heavyweights as Bernstein, Shostakovich, and Torke) or just inspirational in tone, Williams gives it all he and the Boston Pops have got. Slap it on in the morning and forgo that second cup of coffee. B

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now