type Music Current Status In Season performer Various Artists Producers Island genre Soundtracks, Hip-Hop/Rap

We gave it a B-

With lyrics like ”Get your forties and your blunts/Roll ’em anyway you want,” the soundtrack Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood can be as playful as the film, which takes a swipe at hood life. Still, it includes the kind of played out hardcore tracks that peaked in the late ’80s and which the film now mocks. Thankfully, the Isleys, R. Kelly, and the Luniz summon enough swing to get your groove on and make the collection as a whole much less menacing.