Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Cheo Tyehimba
February 09, 1996 at 05:00 AM EST

Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice In the Hood

type
Music
Current Status
In Season
performer
Various Artists
Producers
Island
genre
Soundtracks, Hip-Hop/Rap
We gave it a B-

With lyrics like ”Get your forties and your blunts/Roll ’em anyway you want,” the soundtrack Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood can be as playful as the film, which takes a swipe at hood life. Still, it includes the kind of played out hardcore tracks that peaked in the late ’80s and which the film now mocks. Thankfully, the Isleys, R. Kelly, and the Luniz summon enough swing to get your groove on and make the collection as a whole much less menacing.

