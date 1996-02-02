type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa R runtime 112 minutes performer Timothy Hutton, Uma Thurman, Matt Dillon, Annabeth Gish, Lauren Holly, Rosie O'Donnell, Natalie Portman, Michael Rapaport, Mira Sorvino director Ted Demme author Scott Rosenberg genre Drama, Comedy

We gave it a B

To accompany this Big Chill-ish flick about a high-school reunion of Gen Xers, exec producer Greg Dulli of Afghan Whigs has spiked the soundtrack of Beautiful Girls with Top 40 standards from…the ’70s? Complementing the Spinners, Neil Diamond, and Kiss are Roland Gift and Dulli playing would-be soul men (the latter covering Barry White’s ”Can’t Get Enough of Your Love, Babe”), as well as serviceable contributions from Ween, Pete Droge, and Chris Isaak.