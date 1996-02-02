Beautiful Girls

Mike Flaherty
February 02, 1996 at 05:00 AM EST

Beautiful Girls

type
Movie
Current Status
In Season
mpaa
R
runtime
112 minutes
performer
Timothy Hutton, Uma Thurman, Matt Dillon, Annabeth Gish, Lauren Holly, Rosie O'Donnell, Natalie Portman, Michael Rapaport, Mira Sorvino
director
Ted Demme
author
Scott Rosenberg
genre
Drama, Comedy
We gave it a B

To accompany this Big Chill-ish flick about a high-school reunion of Gen Xers, exec producer Greg Dulli of Afghan Whigs has spiked the soundtrack of Beautiful Girls with Top 40 standards from…the ’70s? Complementing the Spinners, Neil Diamond, and Kiss are Roland Gift and Dulli playing would-be soul men (the latter covering Barry White’s ”Can’t Get Enough of Your Love, Babe”), as well as serviceable contributions from Ween, Pete Droge, and Chris Isaak.

Comments

