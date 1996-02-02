Beautiful Girls
- type
- Movie
- Current Status
- In Season
- mpaa
- R
- runtime
- 112 minutes
- performer
- Timothy Hutton, Uma Thurman, Matt Dillon, Annabeth Gish, Lauren Holly, Rosie O'Donnell, Natalie Portman, Michael Rapaport, Mira Sorvino
- director
- Ted Demme
- author
- Scott Rosenberg
- genre
- Drama, Comedy
We gave it a B
To accompany this Big Chill-ish flick about a high-school reunion of Gen Xers, exec producer Greg Dulli of Afghan Whigs has spiked the soundtrack of Beautiful Girls with Top 40 standards from…the ’70s? Complementing the Spinners, Neil Diamond, and Kiss are Roland Gift and Dulli playing would-be soul men (the latter covering Barry White’s ”Can’t Get Enough of Your Love, Babe”), as well as serviceable contributions from Ween, Pete Droge, and Chris Isaak.
