McCOY TYNER Prelude and Sonata (Milestone) Young/old jazz pairings are nothing new. What is surprising about veteran pianist Tyner’s session with upstart saxists Joshua Redman and Antonio Hart is the absence of a strong link to the late, great John Coltrane, Tyner’s collaborator in the ’60s and hero to the young lions. This clean, lean, and mostly romantic outing, which includes swing versions of Beethoven and Chopin, gains in polish what it lacks in fire. B