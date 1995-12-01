A thriller starring Corey Feldman about black-magic frat boys at a SoCal college seems perfect fodder for the USA Network cheese-a-thon Up All Night. But that doesn’t mean it’s no good. In Voodoo, the Dweebs star plays a transfer student who discovers he’s joined a fraternity of the undead and then tries to stop the high priest’s bloody siege of both the college and the entire city. As odd as it may seem, the strength of Feldman’s witty and believable performance, along with director Rene Eram’s effective tension building and genuinely surprising payoffs, elevates this to the highest ranks of straight-to-video fare. One small tip: You’ll enjoy the movie much more if you accept that some developments exist solely to move the plot — for example, when bodies of victims show up the next day in the chintzy school lab instead of the morgue. B+