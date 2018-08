type Music Current Status In Season genre Country

We gave it a B

Many members (and 25 years) after its inception, this band is still modern Western swing’s premier ensemble. The Wheel Keeps on Rollin’ runs the gamut from two-steppin’, line-dancin’ fare to ’40s-style big-band romps. With guests Albert Lee, Johnny Gimble, and Bela Fleck, the picking fits into one category: mighty fine.