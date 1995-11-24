Mail from our readers

FRASIER SHARP

Thank you so much for finally doing a cover story on one of the best shows on television, Frasier (#299, Nov. 3). Now, how about a cover story on David Hyde Pierce? The show would be incomplete without his presence, and he definitely deserves it. He is without a doubt the funniest person on TV today.

CHAD MAYTON

Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Thanks for the exquisite photos of Frasier‘s John Mahoney. With eyes and a smile like that, he is as sublimely beautiful as anyone on the small or big screen.

CONNIE GUNDERSON

Irvine, Calif.

Frasier is continuously hailed as the most sophisticated show on the airwaves just because it features supposedly intellectual characters who toss around archaic references that allegedly speak to the literate elite. In reality, Frasier is standard sitcom fare, recycling such stereotypical archetypes as the funny pet, the grumpy father, the eccentric housekeeper, and the oversexed friend.

BENJAMIN NEIDL

Albany, N.Y.

OBLIQUE CHIC

If bleak times breed bleak entertainment (”Bleak Chic”), how do you explain our memorable choices during the turbulent ’60s: beach movies, James Bond, spaghetti Westerns, and three — yes, three — Elvis movies almost every year!

RUSS DOCTEUR

Knoxville, Tenn.

I RESEMBLE THAT REMARK

Larry Clark says that Seven is a ”really terrible, awful, sick, sick, sick movie”? Interesting. Throw in pointless and amateurish and you have a perfect description of his movie Kids.

LOWELL BARTHOLOMEE

Austin, Tex.

CRITICAL MATH

Regarding ”my dyscalculic brain” (the phrase Mary Tyler Moore uses in her book that baffled your critic), dyscalculia is a medical term meaning an inability to solve math problems due to a brain disease or injury. Moore’s context — her slowness in realizing, on her first date with her now husband, that he was 18 years younger than she — suggests that she means she’s math clumsy, not brain damaged. I think.

DAVID ENGLISH

Somerville, Mass.

WHO’S REALLY TO BLAME?

The article on Showgirls was interesting. Regardless of how much talent Elizabeth Berkley has, it says a lot about the power structure in Hollywood that an unsuccessful film’s failure is placed on a young actress, while the director and screenwriter are allowed to continue their hackwork relatively unscathed.

MATT HINRICHS

Chandler, Ariz.